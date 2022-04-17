Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

Newcastle United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side to St James’ Park this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side edged out Wolves 1-0 on their last outing to stop a run of three consecutive defeats and will look to record back to back wins by beating Leicester.

The Foxes arrive at St James’ Park high on confidence though after progressing in the Europa Conference League by knocking PSV Eindhoven out.

Howe remains without defender Kieran Trippier and striker Callum Wilson.

Martin Dubravka is given the nod to start today by Howe, while at the back the boss picks a four of Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Midfield sees Newcastle deploy Jonjo Shelvey, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

Howe can turn to his bench to shake things up if necessary, where his options include Dwight Gayle and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Team vs Leicester City

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey (c), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff