Former Rangers star Neil McCann feels the Gers’ Scottish Cup win over Celtic could have a big psychological impact on the Scottish Premiership title race.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men got the better of their fierce rivals by running out 2-1 winners in extra-time at Hampden, in the process ending Celtic’s hopes of a domestic treble.

Rangers have booked their spot in the cup final and have an opportunity to make sure they do not end the season empty handed.

It has widely been believed that Celtic have the league title wrapped up as they boast a six-point lead at the top of the table, but McCann thinks there could be a twist, due to the psychological impact of the cup game.

“You just wonder what this could this do to the title race?” McCann said on BBC Sportsound.

“The psychological advantage that it may hand Rangers going to Celtic Park pretty soon?

“A lot of Celtic fans would’ve been coming to Hampden today expecting jobs to be done and the treble in their grasp.”

Rangers head to Celtic at the start of May and will be looking to pile the pressure on their rivals by grabbing all three points.

The Gers are also still in the Europa League, where they face RB Leipzig in the semi-final.