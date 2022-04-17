Former Rangers star Kenny Miller has insisted that after the rebuild done by Steven Gerrard, it is pivotal for the Gers to not regress.

Gerrard delivered the Gers their first league title in a decade, in the process stopping Celtic from achieving ten in a row last season.

The managerial mantle at Ibrox is now held by Giovanni van Bronckhorst though and with Gers being six points below the Hoops, they are not favourites for the title this term.

Miller thinks that winning the league last season was monumental, but at Ibrox, the expectation is trophies every season and going eleven years without one is just not acceptable.

The ex-Gers star thinks it is important that after the job done by Gerrard the Ibrox outfit is not squandered.

“Winning the league last season was absolutely huge, the first title in a decade and stopping Celtic getting ‘the 10’, but Rangers are built on delivering trophies consistently”, Miller told BBC Scotland.

“When you walk through the door at Ibrox, you are expected to win cups.

“For that to not have been achieved for 11 years is just not good enough – there is no getting away from that.

“Steven Gerrard did an unbelievable job rebuilding the team to the point they were able to compete and win leagues, now it is absolutely crucial that Rangers do not go backwards, which makes Sunday even bigger.”

While their league-winning chances are reduced, the Gers are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, further than they ever reached under Gerrard, and today take on Celtic to earn a place in the Scottish Cup final.