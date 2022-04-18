Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has labelled the Magpies “gladiators” after they beat Leicester City 2-1 in the Premier League.

Two goals from big money January signing Bruno Guimaraes were enough to hand Newcastle all three points against the Foxes on Sunday and the winning strike arrived deep into injury time.

Newcastle, who sit in 14th, have now moved to within just three points of the top ten in the Premier League as they look to end the season strongly.

Co-owner Ghodoussi is hugely impressed with the fighting spirit shown by Eddie Howe’s men and took to social media to dub the side “gladiators”.

The win over Leicester means that Newcastle have won back-to-back games, taking full advantage of being back in action at St James’ Park.

Howe’s side next face Crystal Palace, who were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday, and are again at St James’ Park against the Eagles.

The Magpies have a further two home games this season, following the Palace clash, as they try to collect the maximum number of points.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are due to arrive at St James’ Park before the end of the campaign.