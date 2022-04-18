Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Tottenham Hotspur for the quality they possess, while stressing how tough it is to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte’s side are battling hard to finish fourth this season and book a spot in next term’s Champions League.

Tottenham had been on a run of superb form until they suffered a weekend setback against Brighton & Hove Albion, who grabbed a 1-0 win away in north London.

Conte’s side still hold fourth place and are locked in a battle with Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham to still be in the spot by the end of the season.

Klopp thinks any side that finishes fourth must be a quality outfit and paid tribute to Spurs, despite their hiccup.

“To be fourth in the Premier League means you are a quality side because with all the opponents you have it’s madness how consistent you have to be to get somehow close to that area”, Klopp said at a press conference.

“You see Tottenham flying at the moment, they had a little drop here, but the quality they have is incredible.”



Liverpool, who are chasing the Premier League title, still have to face Tottenham this season, with Spurs set to visit Anfield in May.