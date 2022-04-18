Liverpool scouts are raving about Leeds United target Calvin Ramsey, with the Reds keen to take the Aberdeen defender to Anfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The young right-back has been impressive for Aberdeen this season, which also served as a breakthrough campaign for him.

His displays have already seen him receive attention from the Premier League in the form of Leeds United, who are looking to continue to add talents to the ranks at Elland Road and rate Ramsey.

Despite his good performances, Ramsey is still on the books at Pittodrie, but that could change this summer as another Premier League side have joined Leeds in the hunt.

Now Liverpool are interested in bringing him to Anfield, with Reds scouts claimed to be raving about Ramsey.

The defender has been observed by the Reds’ spies and they believe he is in the mould of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If the Reds are successful in securing Ramsey’s signature, it could open the door for Neco Williams to head to Fulham on a permanent basis.

Ramsey has made 22 appearances for the Dandies this season and, in addition to his one goal, has also registered five assists.