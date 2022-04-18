Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks the Reds’ title rivals Manchester City will fail to score in more than one game before now and the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dumped Manchester City out of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday after a good performance to run out 3-2 winners.

The two teams continue to be locked in a battle at the top of the Premier League and Manchester City hold a one point advantage over Liverpool.

Just seven league games remain for each side to play and some Liverpool fans are concerned Manchester City could win all their matches.

Thompson though is not concerned as he feels that Manchester City do not have the firepower Liverpool do and will not score in all their games.

“Yes, they got the two goals back, Manchester City, but somewhere along the line they haven’t got the offensive power that we have”, Thompson said after the semi-final on LFC TV.

“They will have blanks between now and the end of the season in the Premier League.

“We’ve got to take full advantage.”

Manchester City are next in action at home against Brighton & Hove Albion, who have just beaten north London pair Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in back to back games.