Michael Ball has insisted that Everton have nothing to lose when they take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and stressed the Toffees need to express themselves, while thriving on the pressure of the rivalry.

While Everton are fighting for survival in the Premier League at present, rivals Liverpool are battling it out at the other end of the table as they push on with their quest for a quadruple.

The Toffees suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Goodison Park when they met the Reds earlier this season, but will have a chance at redemption when they lock horns again on Sunday in the reverse fixture.

Former Everton defender Ball feels Liverpool are the best team in the top flight at present, but stressed form will not matter when it comes to a heated rivalry like the Merseyside derby.

Ball insisted that Everton have nothing to lose in Sunday’s clash and should look to express themselves on the pitch, while championing a fearless approach and thrive on the pressure of the rivalry.

“The good thing about having a derby is, and I have been a player going into one of these games as part of a team that is struggling for form, is that form can go out of the window”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Liverpool seem to be the best team in the Premier League right now.

“They have a lot of confidence. But a derby can reset things.

“Sometimes you can go to Anfield, or play at Goodison Park, and get a result that can change the rest of your season.

“It can be a confidence booster.

“It is an opportunity to play against a top side and Everton’s players must not be afraid.

“They need to thrive on the passion of the supporters and the pressure of the rivalry to deliver.

“Everton have nothing to lose on Sunday, we can go out there and express ourselves and hopefully get a good result.”

Everton registered an historic 2-0 win the last time they played at Anfield in the league and a similar result would be a massive boost to their survival hopes, while Liverpool will be determined to not drop any points as they remain in the hunt for the title.