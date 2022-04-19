Michael Ball is of the view that Everton lack the capability to take advantage of any issues their opponents have, which is something boss Frank Lampard needs to change.

The Toffees are going through a difficult Premier League campaign in which they have been locked in a gruelling relegation dogfight, with only a three-point gap above the drop zone.

Lampard has been working hard to implement his own football philosophy at the club since taking over in late January, but he has struggled to get consistent results from his new charges.

Former Toffees defender Ball is of the view that in recent seasons, Everton have lacked the wherewithal to take advantage of issues their opponents might have, something Lampard needs to address soon.

Ball also stressed the need for Everton to start on the front foot and keep focus on their own game against upcoming Premier League opponents Leicester City.

“As a club, we have been too nice over the years – we have failed to take advantage when opponents have had their issues”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Frank has got to change that.

“On Wednesday [against Leicester City], we need to start on the front foot and show desire, ask questions of the opposition, and see if they can match us.

“The most important thing for Everton right now is Everton.

“We need to stay in the Premier League and, in order to do that, we need points on the board.

“We can’t care what other clubs are interested in.

“Our survival is in our own hands and we just need to focus on us.”

Following a lengthy break, games are coming in thick and fast for Everton, who will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday following the Goodison Park clash against Leicester.