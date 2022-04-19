Dejan Kulusevski has admitted he was hungry to succeed when he joined Tottenham Hotspur as he loves to prove people wrong when they write him off.

The Sweden international was one of two players to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January, along with Rodrigo Bentancur; both players signed from Juventus.

Both Bentancur and Kulusevski have managed to make an impression on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who has stuck with the duo when they are fit to play and has hailed them for the impact they have made.

Giving an insight into his adaptation process in a completely different league, Kulusevski said that the coaches at the London-based club found the right position for him, allowing him to play his preferred style of football.

“I think that I wanted to show everybody what I could do”, Kulusevski told his club’s official site.

“I think I maybe became even more motivated.”

The attacker has joined with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to form a fearsome trio and Kulusevski admits he was hungry to succeed as soon as he signed for Spurs.

“I love proving people wrong, so I was very hungry when I came here.

“But, still, I knew it would be very, very difficult to arrive in a new league and everything that comes with that.

“A lot of things had to click, and, honestly, everything has clicked so well.

“With the coaches, they found the perfect position for me, so I can have the ball a lot, attack the goal and have opportunities to score goals and assist my team-mates.

“I think you can see, when I play, I play freely, without really thinking, without worrying about mistakes, I just play my game.

“That is when I play at my best. I am happy when I can do that.”

The 21-year-old, who is currently in the middle of an 18-month loan spell, has made nine goal contributions in 12 Premier League games thus far for Conte’s men.