Former Ajax star Jan van Halst believes Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt could be the perfect replacement for Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

The pressure on Maguire has been piling on this season at Old Trafford with performances deemed by many to be nowhere close to being good enough for Manchester United.

He recently got booed by England fans on international duty and there are suggestions that Erik ten Hag could take the captaincy off him once he becomes Manchester United manager over the summer.

There are also claims that the Dutchman could want a replacement for Maguire as well and Van Halst feels De Ligt could be the perfect defender to take the Manchester United captain’s place.

He conceded that the Dutch defender still makes mistakes but his familiarity with Ten Hag would mean the system is likely to suit him better at Manchester United.

Van Halst said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “If you are looking for a replacement for Maguire because he will be the first to remove him, I immediately think of Matthijs de Ligt.

“He knows Ten Hag, is constructively good and while he still makes mistakes, it is not at a communication level.

“A man runs away behind him because the coordination with the other defenders is not good.

“But he never had that problem at Ajax because there was clarity.”

De Ligt has two more years left on his contract and there are suggestions Juventus could consider cashing in on him in the summer.