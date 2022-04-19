Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah has admitted that Manchester United make life easier in the middle of the park, after the Reds eased to a 4-0 win over their rivals at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men played host to Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday evening and the Reds started as big favourites to pick up all three points and go top of the Premier League.

They scored after five minutes through Luis Diaz, while Salah then ended his mini-goal drought by striking in the 22nd minute.

Further goals came from Liverpool from Sadio Mane and Salah again, as the hosts finished the match having enjoyed 72 per cent possession and 14 shots on goal compared to the visitors’ two.

Salah is delighted with the comfortable win and admits that Manchester United made life easier for Liverpool in midfield.

“In midfield they make our life easier”, Salah said post match on Sky Sports.

“We have a clean sheet here and there.

“Once we get the first goal, we want the second and the third. It was a top performance by us and hopefully we continue.”

The Egypt striker is delighted with his brace on the night, but stressed the key thing was Liverpool picking up all three points to boost their title push.

“I score many goals for this club. Sometimes you have bad luck.

“The most important thing is the team winning.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and the rest is not in our hands.”

Liverpool now boast a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and will switch their focus towards Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.