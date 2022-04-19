Richard Keys has insisted that in a straight fight for Premier League survival Burnley would get the better of Everton if that is what transpires.

Everton’s win over Manchester United earlier this month gave them a massive lift as they desperately try to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

However, Burnley are still in with a chance to survive and following Sean Dyche’s dismissal, the Clarets managed to earn a point from their trip to West Ham at the weekend.

Only three points separate the two teams in the league and Keys insisted that he is willing to back Burnley in a straight fight with Everton for survival in the Premier League.

However, he conceded that the background shenanigans at Burnley are concerning given the way the new owners took charge of the club.

Keys also stressed that two former Everton managers in Sam Allardyce and Rafael Benitez could fancy taking up the Burnley job and help push the Toffees into the Championship.

He wrote on his blog: “In a straight fight between Burnley and Everton I’d still fancy Burnley, but now I hope not.

“I don’t like what I hear about what’s happening behind the scenes at Turf Moor.

“I’d like someone to take a very close look at the takeover and report back.

“Has it really happened? Dyche has been warning them all season long that they’d struggle without investment.

“He was right – and Alan Pace doesn’t like it.

“As I write [Monday] there’s still no news of a successor.

“What about Big Sam? He’d love to send Everton down. He’s rightly still sore after finishing 8th with them – but still getting the bullet.

“Or Agent Rafa? I guess he would love to send the Toffees down as well.”

Everton will be in action Wednesday night when they host Leicester City at Goodison Park.