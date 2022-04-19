Simon Jordan has insisted that it would be a major surprise if Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy does not back Antonio Conte with significant funds in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are in the top four and are the favourites to qualify for the Champions League amidst competition from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Conte seems to have found a way to make Tottenham a bit more consistent over the last few weeks and there is optimism despite their defeat at home to Brighton last weekend.

Jordan believes the Italian will be a major factor for Tottenham going forward given his proven record as a winner and someone who recently won Serie A with Inter.

Levy is known for being frugal in the transfer market but given Conte’s presence and demanding nature, Jordan feels it would be a surprise if the Spurs chairman does not give the Italian major money to spend in the summer.

The former Crystal Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “Conte is the first manager Tottenham have got for some time that has an established winning record, current winning record, which wins in real time.

“Seven to eight months ago he won the league with an Italian side and only left because they had to break up that side.

“He is in Tottenham, he seems to have turned a corner, the dialogue has dialled down and I would be very surprised if we don’t see a decent spend.

“Whatever Daniel Levy spends, he is still going to be called a bunch of names but I would be surprised if less than a £100m is spent by Tottenham in the next transfer window.”

Conte’s winter signings in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have made a major impact on Tottenham’s season.