Bruno Fernandes has admitted that Liverpool are ready to fight to win the title, while Manchester United are not, following the Red Devils’ 4-0 crushing at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool eased to a 2-0 lead by half time at Anfield and then added another two goals in the second half to comfortably claim all three points and move to the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were dominant throughout and a 4-0 scoreline flattered Manchester United, who could have suffered an even heavier defeat on Merseyside.

Liverpool are now set for a title scrap with Manchester City, something Fernandes knows they are at the level for, while the midfielder also noted the clear difference in level between his side and the Reds at the moment.

The Portuguese stressed though that there is no lack of effort in the Manchester United team, with players willing to run for the shirt.

“I think everyone runs. I think every game is effort from everyone”, Fernandes said post match on Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to think even someone does not give 100 per cent of themselves. We have to do it for ourselves, for the team, the club we represent, the fans and everyone.

“We have to say things, but that is kept in the dressing room. Now it is over we have to think already of the next game.

“Liverpool is fighting for the title. We are not.

“I don’t need to be here saying about the difference of the level.

“We have to look at ourselves, from top to bottom and understand what is going wrong.”

The former Sporting Lisbon star stressed that the Red Devils will keep battling as they try to finish fourth.

“We represent a big club. We are competing until the end. Nobody can put their head down now and think it is over.

“We have something to fight for, at least for the badge.”

The loss at Anfield is a blow to Manchester United’s ambition to secure a top four finish this term and interim boss Ralf Rangnick will quickly try to regroup his side for their meeting with a crunch trip to Arsenal on the agenda.