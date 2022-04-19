Burnley have made no contact for Chris Wilder with Middlesbrough confident that their manager is not going anywhere, according to Teesside Live.

The Premier League side are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking their long-serving head coach Sean Dyche earlier this week.

Burnley have got rid of Dyche’s backroom staff and currently, Under-23s boss Michael Jackson and club captain Ben Mee are in charge of first-team training.

The Clarets are believed to be keen to get Sam Allardyce but for the moment they are yet to convince the former England manager to take charge.

It has been claimed Wilder is being considered at Turf Moor as well due to his record in the Premier League previously.

But Middlesbrough have not received any approach from Burnley for the 54-year-old manager yet.

There has been no contact from Burnley with regards to wanting Wilder for the moment and Middlesbrough are calm about the situation.

Boro are confident that Wilder is not going to leave the club with just weeks left in the season.

Middlesbrough are ninth in the Championship table and are in with a shout to finish in the playoff spots.