Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted that Pep Guardiola is not doing any better than Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City.

If Manchester City go all the way in the Premier League this season, Guardiola would have won the league in four of their last five years.

The Spaniard has turned Manchester City as the dominant force of English football since arriving in 2016, despite not replicating the success in the Champions League.

Manchester City lost the Champions League final last season and Keys believes that the Spaniard has not done much better than what Mancini and Pellegrini delivered as they also won league titles at the Etihad.

The veteran broadcaster feels Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has outperformed Guardiola with less resources and has been shrewder in the market than the Manchester City boss.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “I’ve said this before – Klopp has made a far bigger impact on Liverpool than Guardiola has on City. Far bigger.

“Guardiola is still only winning what Mancini and Pellegrini delivered.

“Klopp has made Liverpool attractive enough to be able to sign the very best in the world.

“But he doesn’t. He keeps buying bargain gems and turning them into the best.

“And I thought that was supposed to be Guardiola’s strength?”

Klopp got the better of Guardiola at the weekend when Liverpool beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.