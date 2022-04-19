Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League game at Anfield against Liverpool.

The Red Devils are chasing a top four spot in the league as the season reaches its climax and will also know victory tonight could derail their rivals’ title hopes.

Boss Ralf Rangnick is without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese suffering the tragic loss of his young baby.

The German tactician selects David de Gea in goal tonight, while at the back he has Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as full-backs, with a central three of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones.

Further up the pitch Rangnick names Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, while Bruno Fernandes supports Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

If Rangnick wants to shake things up and influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Jadon Sancho and Juan Mata.

Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Jones, Dalot, Pogba, Matic, Fernandes, Rashford, Elanga

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Hannibal, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Garnacho, Sancho