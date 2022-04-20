Antonio Conte is set to hold transfer discussions with Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy and will notify them that Tottenham Hotspur need as many as six new signings in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Italian is currently looking to lead Spurs to a top four finish in the Premier League but wants to transform the club into a side that are capable of challenging for trophies in the long-term.

Conte is known for being a demanding manager when it comes to his side’s player recruitment policy and is already looking forward to bolstering the capital club in the forthcoming window.

And the Spurs boss will hold meetings with Tottenham chairman Levy and managing director of football Paratici to notify them that the club need as many as six new signings in the summer.

Having run the rule over his current squad, Conte ideally wants Spurs to rope in a new centre-back, a right wing-back, two midfielders, a reserve goalkeeper and a forward to ease the work load on Harry Kane.

However, whether Spurs qualify for the Champions League this season will have an impact on the size of the transfer kitty available to them in the summer.

Spurs will also have to ensure they do not exceed the limit of 17 foreign players in a European squad when they consider their recruitment policy for the next window, given their current first-team squad has 16 foreign players.

The north London giants are being linked with a clutch of players, both from foreign and domestic quarters at present and fans will be hoping they qualify for the Champions League this season, which will ensure Conte will have a significant budget to spend.