Arsenal and Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who have made enquiries about potentially signing Fabian Ruiz from Italian giants Napoli in the summer.

The Azzurri midfielder has caught the eye with his displays in Italy’s top flight and is already on the wanted list of Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The 26-year-old is set to be a man in demand when the summer window swings open for business and he has admirers in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are both keen on Ruiz and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have taken action.

Both Premier League sides have lodged enquiries about the midfielder as they explore a deal to sign him.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle want to establish how much it would cost to take the Spain international away from Napoli.

Ruiz came through the youth ranks at Spanish side Real Betis and was snapped up by Napoli in 2018.

The midfielder could also have an option to return to Spain in the summer as Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are interested in him.