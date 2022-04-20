Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte would be keen to return to Juventus if the managerial role at the club becomes available, it has been claimed in Italy.

Conte took the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in early November, and is currently contracted at the club until the summer of 2023

Although there were spells during which Conte expressed doubts if he is the right man for the Spurs job, the Italian has since managed to get results from his side, who are now tipped to be among the favourites for a top four finish in the Premier League.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, the 52-year-old would be open to leaving Spurs before his contract expires, provided that the managerial vacancy opens up at his former club Juventus.

Bianconeri supremo John Elkann is mulling over the possibility of making changes in the club’s upper hierarchy including the role of the president and the vice chairman.

If Andrea Agnelli leaves his role as Juventus president, it could also result in the departure of manager Massimiliano Allegri, who is linked with interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

And Conte is tipped to be willing to give up his high-paying job at Spurs to return to Juventus, where he spent two separate spells in the dugout.

It remains to be seen whether the former Inter boss will actually leave his post as Spurs boss if the Juventus job becomes available in the future.