Fixture: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool’s win over Manchester United on Tuesday night has lifted them above Manchester City in the league standings, but all three points tonight for the Citizens would put them back on top of the pile with a one-point lead.

They face a Brighton outfit high on confidence after beating north London pair Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in back to back games.

Few though give the Seagulls a chance this evening and they have not beaten Manchester City since a penalty shootout victory in the EFL Cup in 2008.

Ederson slots into goal for Manchester City tonight, while at the back Pep Guardiola selects John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo.

Midfield sees Manchester City deploy Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne all start. Phil Foden also gets the nod to play.

Options are on the bench if Guardiola needs to make changes, including Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish.

Manchester City Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Substitutes: Steffen, Dias, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia