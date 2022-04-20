Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has admitted he felt devastated after missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, but being at Spurs has helped him regain positivity.

Kulusevski’s Sweden team ultimately fell at the final hurdle as they were beaten 2-0 by Poland in the last stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Spurs star himself played through every minute of the playoff stage and missed only one match throughout the entirety of the qualifying campaign.

Kulusevski revealed that the defeat to Poland was one of the worst of his career and after missing out on qualification, he was bitterly disappointed.

But the Spurs star insists that coming back to his club helped put his trauma in the past and with Tottenham he feels positive.

Speaking to Spurs’ official site about the defeat to Poland, Kulusevski said: “I think that was one of the hardest defeats I’ve had to take in my life.

“It was the first time I’ve been really, really sad and disappointed with football, but that happens, life goes on, you can’t cry about it, you have to do things better, you have to work harder.

“And when I came back here, really, I forgot about it.

“I couldn’t change it, so it doesn’t matter if I think about it.

“I just came here, and it is really positive.”

Kulusevski has been on fire since moving to Spurs in January, with three goals and six assists to his name thus far.

And after missing out on the World Cup he will be hoping that he will at least be able to play Champions League football next season.