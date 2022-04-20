Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted he is personally pleased for Miguel Almiron after he scored the winner against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Almiron scored the only goal of a 1-0 win for the Magpies as they edged out Palace to claim all three Premier League points and continue their good form.

The attacker took advantage of a lofted pass from Bruno Guimaraes to score his first goal for Newcastle since February 2021 and move the club on to 40 points.

Crystal Palace had no answer to the 32nd minute Almiron strike and have been leapfrogged in the table by the Magpies.

Howe admits he is delighted to see Almiron score, not just on a professional level, as he feels that the attacker always gives everything for the shirt.

“Incredible goal from Miggy – really pleased for him personally”, Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“A player that gives everything, supporters rightly hold him in high regard, and a brilliant professional.

“He showed a lot of pace to get in behind their back line, and what a finish.”

Newcastle have now won six games at home in a row and it is something Howe is delighted with.

He added: “Very proud because we didn’t necessarily see that coming.

“At the start of the run, we were desperate for any win, never mind six.”

Following a run of three straight home games, Newcastle are on the road again at the weekend when they head to face Norwich City, a game which is followed by Liverpool making the journey to St James’ Park.