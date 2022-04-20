Tottenham Hotspur will have scouts in attendance at the Turkish Super Lig game between Besiktas and Kasimpasa on Monday night to watch two players.

Spurs are expected to be active in the summer transfer window as they aim to back Antonio Conte ahead of a season where they will hope to have Champions League football on the agenda.

Conte wants to add to his wing-back options and Tottenham’s search for players has led them to Turkey.

According to Turkish daily Ajansspor, Spurs’ scouts will run the rule over two players in action, both able to operate as left wing-backs.

Besiktas defender Ridvan Yilmaz is of interest to the Premier League side, while Kasimpasa’s Eren Elmali will be looked at closely.

Yilmaz is 20 years old and has already been capped by Turkey at international level; he is a product of the Black Eagles’ academy set-up.

Elmali, 21, only made his debut for Kasimpasa in January last year, but has quickly kicked on at the club, making 29 league appearances this term.

Yilmaz, who has enjoyed 24 Super Lig outings this season, turned out for Besiktas in two of their Champions League group stage games.