Everton defender Seamus Coleman says his side will not get too low after they dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side were aiming for all three points to boost their survival hopes in the Premier League, but needed an injury time goal from Richarlison just to avoid defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester.

Many may feel that with games against Liverpool and Chelsea coming up, Everton have squandered a good chance to earn a vital win in the battle against the drop, but Coleman is staying grounded.

He insists his side did not get carried away when they beat Manchester United and will not get too low after failing to beat Leicester.

“We were disappointed with ourselves [when we went behind]. We wanted to take advantage of playing at Goodison”, Coleman told Sky Sports post match.

“I thought we were more aggressive in the second half, we showed character and had plenty of chances to equalise.

“It was a deserved point in the end.

“We didn’t get too high after beating United and we won’t get too low about not beating Leicester.

“We’re not taking it for granted.

“We just have to keep going. We are not in the position we want to be, but we are where we are. We’re fighting.”

Everton will now look ahead to a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday as the try to pull off a shock win at the home of their rivals.