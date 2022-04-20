Leeds Under-23s head coach Andrew Taylor has insisted that it is great for the academy players to get the feeling of huge crowds, which they would not even get if they were on loan

Over 16,000 fans are expected to attend the Whites’ Under-23s Premier League 2 match against Manchester City on Friday at Elland Road.

They have a chance of breaking the all-time record attendance for a Premier League 2 match and it is more than the average attendance of all but three League One teams this season.

Taylor stressed that it is exceptional for his team to get the feel of big crowds at home, emphasising that the attendance on Friday will be even greater than what they would get on loan.

“Much bigger crowd than they would get on loan”, Taylor said in a press conference ahead of the game against the Citizens.

“Familiar surroundings.

“Loans are great, but if we can give them that experience in house, that’s great.”

For the game itself, Taylor admitted that he would like to pick the strongest line-up but understands that the best course for his players is to be in the first team.

“That’s a pro and a con of U23 football”, Taylor added.

“From a selfish point of view I want all of the lads, but the reality is that success is us having none of them because that means they’re in the first team.”

Leeds Under-23s are coming into the game on the back of a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and the side will be eager to perform well in front of the huge crowd and get the win.