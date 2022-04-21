Former Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson insists that the right time to judge Steven Gerrard will be after the summer transfer window, provided he gets the players he wants.

The Villans were sitting a lofty ninth in the Premier League following their 3-0 win against Leeds United in early March.

However, four straight defeats have meant that Gerrard’s side are currently placed 15th in the table, though many feel they are in no danger of being dragged into the relegation battle.

Thompson feels that now is not the right time to judge Gerrard as a manager however, and it would only be right to do so once he gets the people he wants over the course of the next transfer window.

“I really don’t think you can judge him properly until next season”, Thompson told Express & Star.

“He came in when the club was in a tough spot and got some good results initially to get us away from danger.”

Thompson took time to add that Gerrard talks like a manager who knows what he needs to do and time must be afforded to the former Rangers boss to put his plans in place.

“Recently things haven’t been so good but he talks like a manager who knows what he wants to do and it is going to take time for him to make the changes to the squad he wants.

“After the summer window, if he gets the people in he wants, then it will be time to judge.”

Aston Villa will be looking to enjoy a strong end to the season, starting with a clash against Leicester City this weekend.