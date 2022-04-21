Antonio Conte has dismissed any thoughts that Chelsea could be drawn back into the top four scrap with his Tottenham Hotspur side as he feels they are on another level.

The Lilywhites jumped up from seventh to fourth in the Premier League table following four back-to-back wins.

However, the 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend was a bit of a setback for Conte, who does not want Tottenham to fall away in the fight to finish fourth.

While the top two teams Manchester City and Liverpool are almost out of reach, Tottenham have another side, third-placed Chelsea, within their grasp with five points separating the two teams in the table.

Chelsea lost at home against Arsenal on Wednesday night and it has raised question marks over whether they might be dragged back into the top four scrap, but Conte does not agree.

“Now for sure we are in this race, I want to try to stay until the end. We know very well the difficulty”, Conte said at a press conference.

“I don’t think Chelsea can go in this race because Chelsea is in my opinion in a different level.

“They are there because they missed some games but they must stay in this race.

“We have to fight with Arsenal who showed yesterday to be in good form, with Man United, West Ham and also there is Wolverhampton.”

Tottenham will have a chance to bounce back when they take on Brentford away from home this weekend, before they then welcome Leicester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.