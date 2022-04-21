Leeds United have surpassed the 18,000 mark in ticket sales for their Under-23s side’s Premier League 2 game against Manchester City Under-23s, which is a divisional record.

Andrew Taylor’s side are going through a tough season in the Premier League 2 and are embroiled in a relegation scrap.

The Whites Under-23s are currently gearing up to host Brian Barry-Murphy’s Manchester City Under-23s at Elland Road.

However, other than having three crucial points up for grabs, Friday’s clash will carry additional significance as the Yorkshire giants have been looking to break the attendance record for a Premier League 2 game.

The record attendance for a Premier League 2 game was 17,525, a tally, which Leeds confirmed today that they have broken.

Leeds Under-23s have sold more than 18,000 tickets for their upcoming league clash.

There are limited number of tickets still available, which the club are expecting to sell out in the coming hours.

The Leeds youngsters will be determined to put on good show and possibly register a win against Manchester City come Friday, for the record crowd set to gather at Elland Road.