Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he is delighted with the new contract signed by Oliver Skipp and he sees the midfielder as an asset for the club.

Skipp signed a new contract this week that keeps him at the club until 2027 after what has been a breakthrough season for the young midfielder in a Spurs shirt.

The midfielder made 28 appearances in total for Spurs this season before injury forced him on to the sidelines in late January.

Conte expressed his happiness at Skipp being rewarded with a new deal, stressing that it is great for an academy player to have developed.

The Spurs boss also sympathised with Skipp over his frustration over his injury but nonetheless insisted that the midfielder will continue to be a vital player for Spurs in the future like he is now.

“I’m very happy for Skippy because we are talking about a good player, a young player from an academy”, Conte said in a press conference.

“We know very well a player who has developed.

“He’s not only a good player, we are talking about a fantastic guy.

“He’s having a bit of problem with his injury.

“I know his frustration.

“I think his new contract shows we trust him a lot.

“He’ll be very important for the present and future of Tottenham.”

Skipp, having not played since January, has faced setbacks in his return from injury and the medical staff at Spurs fear he may be ruled out entirely for the rest of the season.