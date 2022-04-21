Steven Gerrard has conceded that the rivalry between Celtic and Rangers is far more intense than that between Liverpool and Everton.

Gerrard was in the middle of the Old Firm cauldron for more than three years and helped Rangers to end Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football last season by winning the league title in his first job as manager.

The midfielder also played his almost entire career at Liverpool and was part of many bruising Merseyside derbies between the Reds and Everton in the top tier of English football.

However, Gerrard feels that the rivalry between the Red and Blue halves of Merseyside cannot compare with what he experienced in Glasgow between Rangers and Celtic.

He admitted that unless someone is in the middle of the rivalry, it is hard to understand the intensity of the rivalry between the two Glasgow giants.

The former midfielder stressed that Liverpool have other big teams to focus on in England apart from Everton but in Scotland, it is only Celtic and Rangers and nothing else matters.

Gerrard told Gary Neville in The Overlap: “Unless, you are actually in that you don’t realise how intense it is, probably for both sides.

“Yes [it is more intense than the Merseyside rivalry between Liverpool and Everton].

“Liverpool have got United as a rival, now City and Chelsea have become their rivals but up there it’s only Celtic vs Rangers.

“And it’s daily, it’s constant, it’s every press conference, it’s every street you walk in or supermarket, it’s just Celtic and Rangers.

“You add the political side as well, it gets more intense.”

Celtic are likely to wrestle the title away from Rangers but the latter stopped the Hoops from going for a domestic treble by beating them in the Scottish Cup semi-final.