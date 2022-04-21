Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard attended a Marseille game this week to get a close look at Leeds United and Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kamara is set to attain free agent status at the end of this season and is emerging as an in-demand player in the forthcoming window.

The midfielder is on the transfer radar of a host of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and Leeds, while he is also appreciated by Villa boss Gerrard.

Lions boss Gerrard has already made the headlines for making several scouting missions across Europe to take closer looks at summer transfer targets on his wish list.

And according to French radio station RMC, the Aston Villa boss was at the Stade Velodrome to watch Kamara in Marseille’s Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

The 22-year-old played the whole 90 minutes for Marseille in their 3-2 win in the league against Les Canaris, and registered an assist.

Kamara has been a key player at Marseille under Jorge Sampaoli, but he is expected to leave in the summer and Aston Villa could offer him a route to the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid star Geoffrey Kondogbia is another defensive midfielder Gerrard recently scouted, with the Villa boss clear on what his squad need in the approaching summer transfer window.

With competition though, it remains to be seen if the player will join Aston Villa, especially with Leeds and Newcastle also keen.