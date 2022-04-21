John Anderson has expressed his belief that Miguel Almiron could stay at Newcastle United beyond this season and stressed the winger’s work rate and desire to do well for the club cannot be questioned.

Almiron’s long-term future at Newcastle is under the scanner as he has largely been a bit part player under Eddie Howe this season.

However, an injury to Ryan Fraser opened up a vacancy in Howe’s first eleven and Almiron has caught the eye in his last three Premier League outings, including in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, in which he scored a screamer.

Newcastle legend Anderson is impressed with Almiron’s recent displays and stressed his desire to perform well on the pitch and his work ethic can never be questioned.

Anderson feels that Almiron could stay at Newcastle beyond this season, although they are likely to witness several changes in their squad in the summer.

“Yes, [Almiron has done his cause no harm now if he wants to stay at Newcastle beyond this season with that performance]”, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle post the Crystal Palace clash.

“Yes, [it was a fantastic goal].

“You can never question his work rate, his desire.

“His energy levels are great.

“The finish tonight was brilliant.

“Look, we can speculate about what is going to happen in the summer, who is going to be here, who is not going to be here.

“People will say they want this player to stay, they want that player to stay.

“We just going to have to wait and see but his performances in the last few games have been excellent, Almiron.

“And as I said, the goal tonight just, it was the icing on the cake for him, to be honest.”

It remains to be seen whether Almiron will do enough on the pitch to prove his worth to Newcastle and be part of the huge rebuilding process at the club.