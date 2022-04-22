Mitchell van der Gaag has been offered the Ajax job but he would prefer to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Manchester United confirmed Ten Hag as their new manager on Thursday and the Dutchman is now trying to finalise his backroom staff.

The Red Devils agreed on a deal to take Van der Gaag from Ajax as well with Ten Hag keen to have his long-term assistant at Old Trafford as he gets to grips with the Premier League.

But Ten Hag’s ally is far from certain to join him at Old Trafford as it has been claimed that he is yet to agree on a deal with Manchester United.

He is expected to follow his current boss to Manchester but for the moment it is not a done deal.

Ajax have made a big play to try and keep Van der Gaag by offering him the chance to replace Ten Hag as the head coach.

The Dutch giants do not want to lose him despite agreeing on a deal with Manchester United and are pushing him to make a tough choice.

Van der Gaag would prefer to move to Old Trafford and be Ten Hag’s assistant but Ajax’s move has made making a decision more complicated.

The incoming Manchester United boss has already got his way by convincing the Red Devils to bring back Steve McClaren to the club and is more than keen to have his long-term assistant with him as well.