Atletico Madrid and Inter are the only clubs who have made concrete moves to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Paulo Dybala, who is out of contract in the summer, so far.

Dybala will be out of contract at the end of the season and Juventus recently confirmed that he will not be offered a new deal.

The Argentine’s representatives have been in talks with several clubs across Europe and have fielded a number of enquiries from prospective suitors.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are believed to be interested in snapping up the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Atletico Madrid and Inter are the only ones who have made serious moves to sign him so far.

Inter have been on the Argentine’s trail for a while and are hoping to secure a deal to sign him while leveraging Dybala’s previous association with club CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

The Nerazzurri also have the edge in the race due to the player’s preference to continue in Italy next season.

But Dybala has a serious suitor in Spain as well where Atletico Madrid are pushing to snap him up on a free transfer.

Spurs are said to be interested but so far, Fabio Paratici has not made a concrete attempt to sign the attacker.