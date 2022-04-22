AC Milan are likely to fix an appointment with the representatives of Liverpool striker Divock Origi next week to finalise the agreement to sign him in the summer.

The forward is on his way out of Liverpool at the end of the season on a free transfer as his contract with the Reds will expire.

He has offers on his table from clubs in the Premier League, with Newcastle having been in touch, but the Belgian has made up his mind about joining AC Milan in the summer.

Negotiations have been ongoing between his representatives and the Rossoneri and there is an agreement over a contract.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are likely to meet his camp next week to finalise the agreement.

While a wider deal is in place, a few details are yet to be finalised and the two sides will not look to formalise the deal.

AC Milan are keen to sort out a deal with Origi and lock his signing down for the summer on a free transfer, seeing off competition from Newcastle.

The Serie A giants see him as a solid option with experience who is available for no transfer fee in the upcoming window.

Origi is also keen to move to AC Milan after his time at Liverpool where he never became a regular.