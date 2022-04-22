Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has pointed out that he was always certain that the relegation battle is far from over despite his side’s recent form.

The Whites picked up ten points from their last four league games and seemed more or less certain to stay in the Premier League before they went on a mini-break almost two weeks ago.

But both Everton and Burnley have collected crucial points since then and Leeds only have a five-point lead over the teams in the relegation zone at the moment.

Marsch is quick to point out that after the win over Watford earlier in the month he did say that his team were far away from securing Premier League status for one more season.

He stressed that he expected the league title to get tighter and therefore, he only wants Leeds to focus on their performances and results.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “I said after the Watford game that by the time we played Palace, the table would look a lot different and tighter and it does.

“We just have to look after ourselves.”

Leeds will travel to south London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night and the clubs below them could have further closed the gap by then.

He will come up against Patrick Vieira, and Marsch admits that he grew to respect the Frenchman in the MLS.

“When he came to NY City I had to hate him. But he’s not an easy guy to hate because he’s a very good coach.

“We had heated moments but over time we grew to really respect each other.

“One friend we had in common was Gerard Houllier”, Marsch added.