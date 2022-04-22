Erik ten Hag has insisted that he would not have accepted the Manchester United job if he was not handed control of the club’s transfer strategy.

Ten Hag will join Manchester United as their new manager at the end of the season on a three-year contract with an option of another year.

Manchester United have been carrying out changes behind the scenes to make their transfer strategy more streamlined after a decade of wasting money in the market.

The Dutchman made a big play about getting more control of the club’s transfer plans during negotiations and it has been claimed that he has been guaranteed considerable power.

Ten Hag has a veto on new signings and departures and he admitted that if he was not guaranteed control, he would not have accepted becoming the manager at Old Trafford.

He pointed out that he will be judged on results and while he is prepared to work as part of a team, getting control of transfers was a major condition for him.

Asked if control of the transfer strategy was huge for him, Ten Hag told the Dutch daily Trouw: “Yes.

“I set requirements in advance about how I want to work.

“If they were not granted, I wouldn’t be going.

“I am ultimately responsible and I am judged on the results.

“I don’t want to be the sole ruler, I stand for cooperation, but control in transfers is a condition for me.”

Ten Hag is expected to be in contact with Manchester United before taking over officially as the club look to advance work on pursuits of several targets over the next few weeks.