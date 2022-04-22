Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has revealed that he identifies with Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, as both of them have faced scrutiny upon taking their current jobs in the Premier League.

Both Vieira and Marsch came into their current jobs on the back of previous stints that ended in trouble, with the latter getting sacked after less than six months.

Vieira had seen his Nice team lose five consecutive games before he was shown the door, while Marsch in his spell at RB Leipzig finished with more defeats than wins.

Both Marsch and Vieira cut their teeth in Major League Soccer, the former at New York Red Bulls and the latter at New York City, and the Palace boss is looking ahead to the reunion next week.

“He was in New York with Red Bulls and I was at City”, Vieira said in a press conference ahead of the Leeds game.

“We had some challenging games in the derby.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”

The Eagles boss stressed that coming into a Premier League managerial position, questions are always asked and he thinks Marsch has gone through the same experience as him.

“We have a lot of respect”, Vieira added.

“I have no doubt about his quality as a manager.

“He was in MLS and the Red Bull family and now he’s in the Premier League.

“He’s worked hard to get to where he is.

“Managers always have a question mark when they come into the Premier League and it’s about proving people wrong.

“There were question marks over me.”

Vieira has the chance to secure a first top half-finish for the Eagles in more than half-a-decade, while Marsch has guided Leeds to a position where they are now favourites to avoid the drop.