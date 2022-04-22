Manchester United are circumspect about signing players from the Dutch top flight following their recent experiences, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants are pressing ahead in negotiations for potential summer recruits after confirming the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is still very much focused on retaining the Eredivisie title with Ajax but will have a massive say on both incomings and outgoings at Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have been trying to set up deals and want to sign players that Ten Hag wants but there is one potential flashpoint between their incoming manager and the club.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are wary about bringing in players from the Eredivisie in the summer.

They have been left scarred by their recent experiences where players such as Memphis Depay and Donny van de Beek struggled after coming from the Dutch top flight.

Van de Beek is tipped by some to rekindle his career under Ten Hag when he returns from his loan stint at Everton.

Ten Hag is also believed to be keen on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in the summer when he arrives at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United give in to his demands or resist signing players from the Eredivisie.