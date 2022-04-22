Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has warned of Norwich City’s threat this weekend as he feels the Canaries are on a good run of form.

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League table and are shoe-ins for relegation, but recent results have been an improvement for the Canaries.

After losing six straight matches, the Canaries picked up a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, won against Burnley and last weekend only a Cristaino Ronlado hat-trick prevented them from picking up points at Old Trafford.

Howe thinks that Norwich are a threat as they showed fine attacking acumen against the Red Devils, scoring two goals, and are generally playing well.

The Magpies boss is preparing his squad mentally for what he thinks will be an intense game on the weekend against manager Dean Smith’s side.

“They showed a very attacking style at Man United, they also beat Burnley and are playing well at the moment”, Howe said in a press conference ahead of the game against Norwich City.

“It’ll be an intense game.

“We need to be mentally right after last week because that’ll be the biggest challenge to make sure we match them.”

With the win against Crystal Palace in midweek, the Magpies have left relegation trouble far behind to instead target a finish in the top half and a win against the Canaries would see them overtake the Seagulls at least temporarily in 10th place.