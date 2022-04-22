Erik ten Hag has warned the Manchester United superstars that he will not compromise with his principles and will be prepared to ruffle a few feathers if needed.

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Ten Hag as their new manager earlier this week and he will take charge of the club at the end of the current season.

The 52-year-old has been a serial winner at Ajax and his work in the Champions League has also garnered him praise for the style of football his sides displayed in Europe’s premier club competition.

But there are worries that he could find it hard to handle the big egos inside the Manchester United dressing room.

The Dutchman insisted that he knows how to handle a few egos but is clear that he is not going to compromise with what he believes in for anybody.

He conceded that the players will always define the way his sides will play, but stressed that if someone is not meeting the standard and requirements he needs, he will not shy away from letting him know.

Asked if he can handle the big egos at Manchester United, Ten Hag told Dutch daily Trouw: “I think so, but I will remain myself too.

“I will not change my view on coaching.

“The players always define how you play but I also indicated the requirements that would have to come with it and the standards.

“I will tell who has what job to do and one who doesn’t meet those requirements will be told, regardless of who he is.

“I make no concessions in that regard.”

With a number of players leaving Manchester United on free transfers and some likely to be sold in the summer, Ten Hag is expected to add players he feels would suit his style of football.