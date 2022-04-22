Ralf Rangnick is set to take Manchester United captain Harry Maguire out of starting eleven for his side’s game against Arsenal on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

Maguire has become the lightning rod of criticism at Old Trafford this season due to the team’s poor performances.

The Manchester United captain has been below par throughout the campaign and his performances have gone from bad to worse.

The 29-year-old was defiant ahead of visiting Liverpool this week but another poor performance at Anfield only made the criticism around his form louder.

Manchester United fans have been demanding his dropping from the team for a while and Rangnick is set to wield the axe on Saturday.

The Manchester United captain is not expected to be in the starting eleven when they face Arsenal at the Emirates.

The centre-back is likely to be dropped to the bench as the interim Manchester United boss looks set to take a tough call.

Maguire is now facing an uphill battle to win back the hearts of the Manchester United fans and will have to convince incoming manager Erik ten Hag during pre-season.