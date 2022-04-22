Brentford boss Thomas Frank feels that there are two possible reactions Tottenham Hotspur will show when they face his side in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Lilywhites, fighting to finish in the top four, suffered a setback when they were beaten 1-0 by Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion side at home.

In spite of the loss, Tottenham are still placed fourth in the Premier League table, leading fifth-placed Arsenal in terms of goal difference.

The margin for error is minimal, with the season approaching its end. Frank whose side now face Tottenham, is expecting two possibilities when the Lilywhites visit the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

However, considering the fact that Tottenham have Conte in charge, Frank expects Tottenham to come flying out and therefore insists that it is going to be the biggest challenge of the season for Brentford.

“They have been on a very good run of form until Brighton disrupted”, Frank said at a press conference.

“That result means they can go one of two ways, either they will drop, which I don’t think they will do under Conte, or, most likely, they will come flying out.

“This task is probably the biggest we have faced so far because of what is at stake, their mindset, and the way they will approach the game.

“If we can take out their main threats that will be a big thing for us. It is easier said than done”

Tottenham had been on a four-game winning run before last weekend’s loss, while Bretford themselves have been no less impressive, winning their last three.