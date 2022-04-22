Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is confident that Erik ten Hag is a good choice for the club and feels that he is certain that with a full pre-season the team will show improvement under the Dutchman next term.

Ten Hag’s appointment was confirmed by Manchester United on Thursday and he will join the club at the end of the season on a three-year contract.

Rangnick has played no role in identifying the next Manchester United manager but admitted that he did give his opinion to the board when he was asked about the Dutchman.

He stressed from what he knows about his work from people in the game, that the 52-year-old is a great choice for the Manchester United manager.

The German said in a press conference: “I knew that Erik was one of the candidates the board spoke to.

“I told them, at least from what I have seen and known from people who had worked with Erik, that I think he’d be a good choice.

“I still believe that he’s a very good choice.”

He admitted that he does not know Ten Hag personally but is certain that after a full pre-season and a chance to bring in his own players and implement his style, he will improve the team next season.

“We don’t know each other in person.

“From what I’ve seen of him with Bayern Munich and Ajax now, I like his football.

“And I’m pretty positive with a full pre-season and having the chance to build and mould his own staff with a new team, I’m pretty sure we’ll see a different team and improvement on the pitch.”