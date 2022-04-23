Fixture: Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to take on Norwich City in an away Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Magpies made it six home wins on the bounce in midweek when they ran out 1-0 winners over Crystal Palace and now stand on the cusp of breaking into the top ten.

A top half finish would be an achievement for Howe and he will want his side to make no mistake at bottom club Norwich this afternoon, but he has made a number of changes to his side.

The Canaries have won just three times at home in the league this season and have shipped 31 goals.

Martin Dubravka is in goal for Newcastle today, while they have a back four of Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Midfield sees Howe select Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, while Joelinton and Jacob Murphy support Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Newcastle boss can shake things up with changes if needed and could turn to Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron from the bench.

Newcastle United Team vs Norwich City

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Saint-Maxinim

Substitutes: Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Fernandez, Manuqillo, Wood, Almiron, Gayle