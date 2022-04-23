Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed his admiration for what Joelinton brings to the team and is happy to see him build a relationship with the fans.

Joelinton scored twice in Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, which moved them up to ninth in the Premier League standings.

In his first two years at the club, the Brazilian was the symbol of dysfunction under the previous regime but the Brazilian’s career has been rekindled by Howe.

Repurposed as a hybrid midfielder, he has come into his own in the Newcastle shirt this season and Howe lavished praise on Joelinton for his performance at Carrow Road.

The Newcastle boss admitted that he loves what the Brazilian brings to the team in his dual role and is happy to see him finally get the love of the Magpies fans.

Asked about Joelinton, Howe told the BBC: “I have a great relationship with him. Really like him as a player.

“He has so much ability. The two goals were so great for him to score. Two different goals. We needed the first.

“He played dual roles today as he has done most of the season.

“He started up front and then moved to the left-wing.

“We love him to bits.

“It is great that he has built the relationship with the supporters.”

Joelinton has been one of the first names on Howe’s team-sheet and has scored four times in the Premier League this season.