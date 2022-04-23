Leeds United are keen on seeing young defender Charlie Cresswell enjoy more first-team minutes next season, whether that be at Elland Road or out on loan, according to The Athletic.

The young academy graduate, who has missed part of the season with a shoulder injury, did receive first team chances under previous boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa chose to keep Cresswell in and around the first team rather than send him out on loan, but that could change next season.

Leeds want to see Cresswell play more games on a regular basis next season and are resolved to make sure he gains more experience.

The Whites view Cresswell as a future starter at centre-back and will send him out on loan if he is not going to play regularly under Jesse Marsch.

Leeds have a host of experienced centre-back options in the shape of Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk.

Cresswell could find it tough to accumulate game time if he remains at Elland Road into next season.

The defender is sure to attract interest from clubs looking to take him on loan if Leeds signal he is available in the summer transfer window.

His contract with Leeds United runs until the summer of 2025.