Liverpool defender Joel Matip has urged caution from his side ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby as he feels that Everton will give it everything knowing that it is a chance for them to turn the corner.

The stakes are going to be high for both teams given that for Everton it will present an opportunity to increase their chances of survival, while for Liverpool it will be a chance to stay hot on the heels of Manchester City in the race for the title.

Matip believes that Frank Lampard’s side will give it everything to come away with all three points as they are aware how key the game is.

However, for the Reds, it has to be business as usual, the defender insists.

“They have a lot of quality, a new coach and they will go for everything because for them it’s a big chance to make a big turnaround”, Matip told Liverpool’s official site.

“For them, it’s a big chance but we also know our chance and we have to knock them down.”

The 30-year-old revealed that he enjoys every game he plays against Liverpool’s local rivals because of the emotions it brings out from fans of both sides.

“I enjoyed really every game against them because you see how it means a lot to the people, to the Liverpool supporters here in the town.

“Everywhere, you meet Everton [fans] and you know these kinds of talks.

“We can give our fans a big pleasure, a big favour if we win again.

“It’s a more emotional game but we have to concentrate on keeping on playing our game.

“Emotions can push but we should not be distracted by it.

“We have to keep on going and concentrate on the stuff we are doing, keep playing the way we play and just put more in.”

If Everton are relegated from the Premier League this season then there would be no Merseyside derby on the agenda next term.